Networknewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) Eyes Solid Growth Fueled By Proven Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW), a self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in healthcare-related properties, was featured in an article that discussed its recent financial results. The article provides highlights of major acquisitions and solid financial growth for Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024. In an earnings call covering the results, Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Bajtner shared that the board of directors approved a $0.16 dividend per share, which is a 14% jump from previous quarters. He also stated that the company is continuing to see deals come from around the country, saying that STRW prefers the master lease structure and that 89% of the company's facilities are in master leases. CFO Greg Flamion indicated that the company's total assets reached $880 million, a 33.1% increase vs. Q3 2024. Flamion attributed the growth mainly to STRW's strong lease acquisition and retention strategy.

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About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT is a self-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and leases healthcare-related companies. The company has a portfolio of more than 142 healthcare facilities, totaling over 15,500 beds in 10 different states across the country. The facilities are leased to experienced third parties, under long-term triple-net lease agreements.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

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