Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Announces $10.3 Million Financing To Expand HOPE Clinic Network, Advances FDA Drug Approval

Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics signed a $7.8 million debt financing term sheet with Universal Capital. Combined with a prior strategic investment, for which a financing term sheet has also been signed, the total financing investment, assuming both are closed, represents an expected $10.3 million for HOPE acquisition funding, supporting initial acquisitions of Dura Medical, Kadima, and NeuroSpa clinics. The expanding HOPE clinic network will deliver neuroplastic therapies for depression and PTSD, including ketamine and TMS. NRx continues regulatory progress for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) and NRX-101 (oral bipolar depression therapy). The FDA waived NRx's $4.3 million drug application fee, and patents could protect NRX-100 through 2045.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is advancing its twin strategy of expanding a nationwide mental health clinic network while progressing toward FDA approval of its NMDA-based therapies for suicidal depression and bipolar disorder.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a medical and technology-driven company, has signed a term sheet for $7.8 million in debt financing with Universal Capital, LLC ( ). The funds will support HOPE's clinic acquisition strategy, starting with the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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