Kerala HC Seeks ECI Response On Postal Ballot Gaps, Ahead Of Counting

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 24 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify on Tuesday whether additional facilities can be arranged for voters who were unable to cast their postal ballots in the recently-concluded polls, in a move with wider implications for electoral access and fairness.

Taking note of concerns over possible disenfranchisement, the court asked the ECI to place on record its considered view on the feasibility of extending or facilitating postal voting mechanisms for those who missed the opportunity.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, directing the poll panel to respond.

The direction comes in the backdrop of polling held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The timing of the court's intervention has drawn attention, given that postal ballots can play a decisive role in closely-contested constituencies.

The proceedings stem from a petition filed by a state government employee who contended that his constitutional right to vote was denied despite complying with all procedures required for postal voting.

The plea echoes broader concerns raised ahead of the polls, which elected 140 members to the Assembly.

Earlier, on April 8, the ECI had informed the court that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure polling personnel could cast their votes through postal ballots before reporting for duty.

This assurance followed a writ petition by the Kerala NGO Union, which highlighted large-scale difficulties faced by government staff deployed on election duty.

The union pointed out that, under the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, such personnel are entitled to vote via postal ballots.

However, delays in the distribution of ballot papers reportedly left many unable to exercise this option.

The issue was compounded by a narrow voting window from April 1 to April 8, overlapping with tight logistical schedules.

Officials said several personnel did not receive ballots even by April 6, while April 8 was largely taken up with the collection of voting machines and other materials, leaving little time to vote.