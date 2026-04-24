Director Says Yami Gautam Spent 1.5 Years Understanding Islamic Law For Haq

Suparn Verma, a filmmaker, has opened up about the preparations for his film Haq. The film, which will be released in November 2025, stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It tells the narrative of Shazia Bano (Yami), a lawyer's wife in 1970s India whose husband marries someone else. When he fails to pay her maintenance, she takes him to court. 2

Verma recently told the BBC Asian Network that Yami had learned the Holy Quran for her role in the movie. "We spent almost a year and a half understanding Islamic law," he said, as quoted by The Dawn. The filmmaker further revealed that the research for the movie was extensive also because he said we lived in an“age of misinformation".“Everybody has information, you don't know whether it's right or wrong. In that space, I wanted Haq to be a voice of reason," he added.

About Haq:

Haq, produced by Junglee Pictures in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, explores problems of gender and justice while stimulating crucial discussions about India's changing socio-legal context. Haq garnered mostly excellent reviews but failed to make an impact at the box office. The film, which cost Rs 40 crore, earned roughly Rs 30 crore.

Previously, Yami Gautam discussed Haq's excellent evaluations on social media, writing,“The power of 'Word of mouth'. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ' HAQ' to be a success. It's a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life."

Haq is now available on OTT platforms as well. The film is currently available to watch on Netflix.