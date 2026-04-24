Israel Prepared To Escalate Military Action Against Iran, Awaits US Nod

Israel Threatens Escalation Against Iran

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, while awaiting approval from the United States to proceed with further operations, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post. During a security assessment on Thursday, Katz stated that the Israeli military is on standby for expanded operations. "Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran," he said, adding that the Israel Defense Forces are "awaiting the green light from the United States to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty," as quoted by the Jerusalem Post. He further noted the military's readiness for offensive and defensive action, saying, "The IDF is prepared for both defence and attack, and the targets are marked."

Commenting on Iran's internal security apparatus, Katz said, "The terrorist regime in Iran specialises mainly in internal repression of the population through the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij." He also accused Tehran of economic coercion, stating, "Energy extortion, with the threat of raising global oil prices."

Katz claimed instability within Iran's leadership, saying, "Its leaders are hiding in tunnels and have difficulty communicating and making decisions, its skies are wide open, and all its national infrastructure and strategic facilities are exposed to attacks, but it declares that it is victorious." Drawing comparisons with Iran's regional allies, he said the country "does not care about the heavy prices paid by the population," likening it to Hamas and Hezbollah.

Looking ahead, Katz warned of intensified military action, stating that future operations would be "different and deadly," targeting "the most painful places," and added that such strikes would "shake and collapse its foundations."

Trump Rules Out Nuclear Option

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would not use a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Iran, stating that such weapons should never be used by anyone. Speaking to reporters at the White House, when asked whether he would use a nuclear weapon against Iran, Trump said, "Why would a stupid question like that be asked?... No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody."

Further, Trump said the United States has a strong economy and sufficient oil supply, added that several ships are now heading to the US instead of the Strait of Hormuz, amid efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. "... We have this unbelievable economy... I called JD, Marco, Howard and Scott and told them that I hate to tell you, but we have to do a little bit of a detour. We have to go to Iran and make sure that they are out of nuclear weapons... A lot of ships are coming to the United States, and they are using the United States instead of the Hormuz Strait... We don't have an oil shortage... We are right now producing more oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined... We are taking in millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela," he said.

He also said the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and is deliberately keeping it closed to pressure Iran into a deal, adding that he wants a lasting agreement and will not rush the process despite claiming significant progress.

Iran Projects United Front

Meanwhile, the Iranian government has sent out a message of unity after US media reports claimed that there was a divide within the power structure of the Islamic Republic. Iran's leaders hip said that the nation is united despite the claims made by the US suggesting otherwise. The government officials and leadership shared the same message in a bid to amplify the voice of Iran.

In a post on X, the Iranian government said, "Following continued interventionist remarks by the U.S. president about alleged divisions in Iran, the heads of government branches shared a unified message on X to firmly counter these provocative and unfounded claims. In their meaningful joint message, they conveyed a unified voice from Iran to the world: Iran is united, and attempts to impose labels like "hardliner" and "moderate" do not reflect the reality on the ground. Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President, Elias Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, Gholamreza Nouri, Minister of Agriculture, and many other high officials also shared the message to amplify Iran's unified voice globally." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)