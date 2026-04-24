WB Polls: BJP To Win Over 110 Of 152 Seats, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah Predicts Massive Win in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has predicted a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal Assembly elections, citing that internal assessment has revealed that the party will secure 110 seats out of the 152 seats that went for polling in the first phase. Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said that a record voter percentage of 92.58 per cent reflects that people have opted for "development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving goodbye to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "The voter turnout percentage that has emerged is heartening for all those who believe in the democracy of the entire country. I want to congratulate and thank all the voters of Bengal who cast their votes in the first phase that you have started the journey from fear to trust very well, and the voters of the second phase will also carry forward the journey from fear to trust. The voters have chosen development under PM Modi. This refelct that Mamata Didi's time is over." he said.

"The BJP's Bengal team has conducted its assessment. Based on this, I can say that out of 152 seats, the BJP is likely to win more than 110. Taking the second phase into account as well, the BJP is set to form the government in Bengal," Amit Shah added.

Shah Praises Peaceful Polling

Amit Shah, thanking the security forces, mentioned that this might be the first election in a long time where not even a single person lost their life. "I would like to thank the Election Commission, CAPF, and the Bengal Police, because after a long time, this was the first election where not even a single person lost their life. The elections were conducted peacefully," he said.

Instilling confidence in voters for the second phase, Ami Shah said, "There was a great apprehension expressed here that while there is public support, will it reach the polling stations? Those apprehensions have now ended, and I am confident that there will be even more enthusiasm in voting in the second phase. Now, the voters of the second phase also have the responsibility to carry forward this phase of change.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.83 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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