Two Earthquakes Hit Northeast Afghanistan, USGS Says

The first quake, with a magnitude of 5.3, hit at a depth of nearly 199 km, about 27 km south of Jurm district in Badakhshan Province.

A second tremor measuring 4.5 magnitude followed shortly after, striking roughly 34 km from Jurm at a depth of about 186 km, according to USGS data.

Residents in Kabul said the tremors were felt across parts of the city, causing brief concern but no reported panic or disruption.

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes due to its location along major tectonic fault lines, particularly in mountainous northeastern regions such as Badakhshan.

Deep earthquakes like these are often felt across wider areas but typically cause less surface damage compared to shallower tremors.

However, weak infrastructure and vulnerable housing in parts of Afghanistan can increase the risk of damage and casualties even from moderate quakes.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, with no official reports so far indicating significant impact. Officials said assessments are ongoing, though early indications suggest the earthquakes caused limited or no damage.