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Macron Says US Allies Question Washington’s Reliability as Partner
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that traditional US allies are increasingly questioning Washington’s reliability as a partner, according to reports.
During remarks made at an informal gathering in Athens alongside Greece’s prime minister, Macron addressed concerns about Europe’s global influence in the context of ongoing international conflicts. He said that while the United States remains a major global power and an ally to many countries, confidence in the consistency of that partnership has weakened.
He argued that uncertainty over US commitments is contributing to a shift in how allies view global stability, suggesting that Europe may appear as a more predictable and steady alternative in comparison.
Macron also commented more broadly on the state of the international system, saying that the existing global order is under strain due to the influence and rivalry of major powers.
According to reports, relations between European NATO members and Washington have become increasingly strained in recent months, particularly following military developments in the Middle East and ongoing disagreements over global security policy. Differences over approaches to regional conflicts, as well as tensions involving NATO allies on other strategic issues, have further widened divisions across the Atlantic.
The remarks come amid broader debates within Europe about defense independence, alliance reliability, and the future balance of global power structures.
During remarks made at an informal gathering in Athens alongside Greece’s prime minister, Macron addressed concerns about Europe’s global influence in the context of ongoing international conflicts. He said that while the United States remains a major global power and an ally to many countries, confidence in the consistency of that partnership has weakened.
He argued that uncertainty over US commitments is contributing to a shift in how allies view global stability, suggesting that Europe may appear as a more predictable and steady alternative in comparison.
Macron also commented more broadly on the state of the international system, saying that the existing global order is under strain due to the influence and rivalry of major powers.
According to reports, relations between European NATO members and Washington have become increasingly strained in recent months, particularly following military developments in the Middle East and ongoing disagreements over global security policy. Differences over approaches to regional conflicts, as well as tensions involving NATO allies on other strategic issues, have further widened divisions across the Atlantic.
The remarks come amid broader debates within Europe about defense independence, alliance reliability, and the future balance of global power structures.
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