Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cambodia, Lithuania Commit to Strengthening Ties

Cambodia, Lithuania Commit to Strengthening Ties


2026-04-26 07:42:56
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Lithuania have committed to deepening their bilateral relationship and expanding cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations, according to a press release issued by Cambodia's foreign ministry on Saturday.

The pledge emerged from a meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, held at the conclusion of Budrys's two-day official visit to Cambodia.

During the talks, Sokhonn emphasized the value of sustained political dialogue at all levels, while also acknowledging Lithuania's significant contributions to global mine clearance initiatives and urging its continued engagement in that effort.

The two ministers additionally held a broad and constructive exchange on regional and international issues of shared concern, the press release noted.

MENAFN26042026000045017169ID1111033226



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search