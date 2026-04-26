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Cambodia, Lithuania Commit to Strengthening Ties
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Lithuania have committed to deepening their bilateral relationship and expanding cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations, according to a press release issued by Cambodia's foreign ministry on Saturday.
The pledge emerged from a meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, held at the conclusion of Budrys's two-day official visit to Cambodia.
During the talks, Sokhonn emphasized the value of sustained political dialogue at all levels, while also acknowledging Lithuania's significant contributions to global mine clearance initiatives and urging its continued engagement in that effort.
The two ministers additionally held a broad and constructive exchange on regional and international issues of shared concern, the press release noted.
The pledge emerged from a meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, held at the conclusion of Budrys's two-day official visit to Cambodia.
During the talks, Sokhonn emphasized the value of sustained political dialogue at all levels, while also acknowledging Lithuania's significant contributions to global mine clearance initiatives and urging its continued engagement in that effort.
The two ministers additionally held a broad and constructive exchange on regional and international issues of shared concern, the press release noted.
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