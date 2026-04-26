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Jeffrey Sachs Claims Netanyahu Influences US Decision on Iran Attack
(MENAFN) Economist Jeffrey Sachs has delivered strong criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that recent US foreign policy decisions have been shaped by what he described as Netanyahu’s deeply flawed approach, according to reports.
In comments made during a televised interview, Sachs suggested that US President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Iran were significantly influenced by Netanyahu’s political agenda.
He claimed that this influence reflects a long-standing alignment in US policy that critics say has often mirrored Israeli strategic priorities.
Sachs argued that the Israeli prime minister holds a fundamentally mistaken view of regional and global dynamics, adding that this perspective has persisted for decades and, in his view, has carried substantial costs for the United States.
He further stated that Netanyahu’s leadership approach is “fanatical and wrong,” describing his overall framework for understanding international affairs as deeply misguided.
The remarks come amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where ceasefire efforts and military pressure continue to coexist. Recent developments have included temporary pauses in hostilities alongside continued strategic restrictions affecting maritime activity in the region, as diplomatic efforts attempt to stabilize the situation.
In comments made during a televised interview, Sachs suggested that US President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Iran were significantly influenced by Netanyahu’s political agenda.
He claimed that this influence reflects a long-standing alignment in US policy that critics say has often mirrored Israeli strategic priorities.
Sachs argued that the Israeli prime minister holds a fundamentally mistaken view of regional and global dynamics, adding that this perspective has persisted for decades and, in his view, has carried substantial costs for the United States.
He further stated that Netanyahu’s leadership approach is “fanatical and wrong,” describing his overall framework for understanding international affairs as deeply misguided.
The remarks come amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where ceasefire efforts and military pressure continue to coexist. Recent developments have included temporary pauses in hostilities alongside continued strategic restrictions affecting maritime activity in the region, as diplomatic efforts attempt to stabilize the situation.
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