10 Indian Ships Cross Hormuz, 14 Remain Stranded Amid Rising Tensions

India has stepped up diplomatic engagement with Iran to ensure safe passage for its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions.

Officials said at least 10 Indian-flagged oil and LPG carriers have safely crossed the strait, while 14 vessels remain in the region and efforts are underway to move them out.

The situation intensified after two Indian ships came under fire in recent days, causing minor damage but no casualties, raising concerns over maritime safety.

India's foreign ministry said it is in constant contact with Iranian authorities and is closely monitoring both shipping routes and the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

The crisis comes as traffic through Hormuz - a key route for nearly 20% of global oil supply - has slowed this month, affecting shipments linked to India's energy imports.

Regional tensions have surged following U.S. enforcement actions, including the seizure of an Iranian-linked vessel and continued restrictions on Iranian ports.

Donald Trump has said the maritime pressure will remain until a deal is reached with Tehran, increasing uncertainty in the corridor.

Iran has rejected negotiations under pressure and warned of retaliation, while reports of drone activity targeting U.S. naval assets have added to instability.

Shipping companies and insurers are responding with caution, leading to delays, higher costs and increased risk for vessels crossing the Gulf.

Officials say India faces a dual challenge - protecting its ships and seafarers while ensuring stable energy supplies - as the Hormuz crisis continues to evolve.