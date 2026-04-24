US Navy Chief John Phelan Steps Down Abruptly Amid Hormuz Crisis

John Phelan has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sean Parnell confirmed the resignation, saying no specific reason was provided and that the departure takes effect immediately.

Hung Cao, the deputy Navy chief, will assume the role in an acting capacity as the Pentagon manages the leadership transition.

The resignation comes at a sensitive time as the United States increases naval operations in the Gulf, aiming to secure maritime routes and counter Iranian activity.

Recent US actions have included intensified patrols and enforcement measures targeting shipping linked to Iran, raising concerns about global oil supply disruptions.

Iran has condemned these moves and warned of retaliation if its economic interests or maritime access are threatened, while signaling it remains open to negotiations.

Diplomatic efforts, including mediation by Pakistan, are ongoing following the extension of a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Analysts say the abrupt leadership change could reflect internal pressures within the Pentagon as it navigates both military escalation and diplomatic uncertainty in the region.