Ties With United States Must Be Based On Mutual Respect Venezuela Acting President

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CARACAS, April 24 (Bernama-Xinhua) - Ties with the United States (US) must be based on mutual respect, Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez reiterated on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

“Today, the new diplomatic representative of the United States arrived in Venezuela, and we hope to continue our work agenda, an agenda that must be based on respect,” Rodriguez said as she led a massive rally in western Lara state as part of the“Great National Pilgrimage for a Venezuela Without Sanctions and in Peace.”

New US envoy John Barrett landed in Caracas on Thursday to push forward Washington's plan for Venezuela's transition after President Nicolas Maduro was seized in a US military operation.

Rodriguez called for an end to the increasingly restrictive sanctions the US has imposed on Venezuela over the years, saying all of them must be lifted.

Despite the sanctions, the Venezuelan government and its people have succeeded in boosting production and strengthening the country's capabilities, Rodriguez noted.

In the same spirit, she said the nation's various political and social sectors should reflect and work together to prevent a repeat of the Jan 3 US military intervention that led to the forcible seizure of Maduro.

“May missiles and bombs never again fall on our territory,” Rodriguez said.

- NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA