Women's Quota Bill Sparks Political Showdown In MP Ahead Of Special Assembly Session

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh will hold a special one-day Legislative Assembly session on April 27 to deliberate on the Women's Reservation Bill or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress trade accusations of misleading the public for political gain.

The debate has now moved from Parliament to the state's political arena, with leaders trading sharp remarks over the intent and timing of the special Assembly session. As the session approaches in Bhopal, the controversy has intensified, making women's reservation a key political flashpoint in the state.

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath strongly criticised the BJP government over the issue.

“The BJP is trying to create confusion in the name of women's reservation. The Congress has always supported stronger representation for women in legislatures,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kamal Nath further said,“If the government is serious about women's reservation, it should implement it immediately without linking it to delimitation or other conditions. The Congress has supported the Bill earlier and continues to support it.”

The Congress leader, one of the seniormost MLAs in the state Assembly, also questioned the decision to convene a special Assembly session, calling it politically motivated and a misuse of public resources.

“Calling a special session only to push a political narrative is not justified. The Assembly should be used to discuss inflation, unemployment, and other issues affecting the people of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

The special Assembly session was officially notified after approval from Governor Mangubhai Patel under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution. The House will meet at 11 a.m. on April 27 in Bhopal for a day-long sitting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the session would focus on the Women's Reservation Bill and related constitutional and policy matters. He reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening women's participation in political institutions.

The Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill recently failed to move forward in the Lok Sabha, triggering a nationwide political debate. The BJP has accused the Congress and its allies of blocking the Bill, while the Congress has argued that its implementation is linked to delimitation and requires broader consensus.

The upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. The BJP is likely to project its commitment to women's empowerment, while the Congress is preparing to question the timing and purpose of the special session.