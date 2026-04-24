Samrat Choudhary Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote In Bihar Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday won the vote of trust in the state Legislative Assembly, with the motion being passed through a voice vote, effectively proving the government's majority on the floor of the House.

The opposition, led by Tejashwi Yadav, chose not to press for a division of votes, following which Speaker Prem Kumar declared the motion passed. He also extended congratulations to the newly formed government.

The ruling dispensation secured the backing of its NDA allies, including the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, underscoring the coalition's numerical strength in the Assembly.

Addressing the House, Chief Minister Choudhary mounted a sharp political attack on Tejashwi Yadav, rejecting the notion that leadership in a democracy is derived from lineage or a particular political school. He asserted that political power flows from the people's mandate and sustained struggle, not from inheritance or personal privilege.

Referring to his own political journey, Choudhary said he rose to the top post with public support and perseverance.

In a pointed reference to former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, he remarked that the hardships and alleged oppression of that period played a role in shaping his political path.

While dismissing what he termed the“Lalu school of politics”, the Chief Minister acknowledged the guidance and support of senior leaders and allies. He credited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha and Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for their support.

He emphasised that his elevation reflects collective political consensus and party unity, particularly highlighting the role of the BJP in giving him opportunities as state president, Deputy CM, and now Chief Minister.

The one-day special session witnessed sharp exchanges between the ruling coalition and the opposition. However, the absence of a demand for a vote count indicated that the opposition did not directly challenge the government's numerical strength in the House.