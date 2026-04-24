National Panchayati Raj Day: Gehlot Criticises Rajasthan Govt Over Delay In Conducting Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, while sharply criticising the Rajasthan government over the delay in conducting local body elections.

"Heartfelt greetings to everyone on National Panchayati Raj Day,” Gehlot said in a statement, emphasising the importance of grassroots democracy in India's governance framework.

Recalling Rajasthan's historical leadership in decentralised governance, Gehlot noted,“There was a time when Rajasthan set an example for the entire nation through its Panchayati Raj system. The historic foundation of democratic decentralisation was laid by Pandit Nehru in Nagaur.”

He added that this legacy is now at risk due to administrative inaction.

Targeting the current BJP-led state government, Gehlot alleged that it has weakened democratic institutions by failing to hold Panchayati Raj elections.

“The current BJP government has weakened this vital link of democracy by not conducting elections,” he said.

He further asserted that the delay has directly impacted rural participation in governance.

“In essence, this government has stripped villagers of their right to participate in the development process,” Gehlot stated, calling the situation deeply concerning.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's vision, he said,“This move runs counter to Gandhi ji's concept of 'Gram Swaraj' (Village Self-Rule) and poses a grave threat to democracy itself.”

Highlighting ongoing mobilisation efforts, Gehlot informed that the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan is organising statewide activities to press for elections.

“To demand Panchayat and local body elections, the organisation is holding protests, 'Swaraj Samvad' dialogue sessions, signature campaigns, and padayatras at all district headquarters today,” he said.

Appealing for public participation, Gehlot urged citizens to join the movement.

“We appeal to everyone to come forward and strengthen democracy. This collective voice will compel the anti-democratic BJP government to conduct these crucial elections,” he added.

The statement comes amid increasing political focus on local governance and democratic decentralisation in Rajasthan.