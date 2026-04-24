Egide: Postponement Of The Publication Date Of Its 2025 Annual Financial Statements
Press Release
POSTPONEMENT OF PUBLICATION DATE FOR 2025 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMNTS
Egide Group (Euronext Growth ParisTM- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID) has announced the postponement of the publication date of its 2025 annual financial statements, initially scheduled for April 27, 2026.
The delay reflects the need to give the statutory auditors enough time to finalize their audit in light of the planned closure of the Santier subsidiary in the USA, announced on March 20, 2026, which has made the accounting closing process for financial year 2025 more complex.
The Group plans to publish its 2025 annual results by June 30, 2026.About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: and LinkedIn
Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.
Egide is listed on Euronext Growth ParisTM - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID
CONTACTS
EGIDE GROUP – Press relations and investor relations: ...
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Egide-PR-Postponement-publication-2025-FY-results-EN-04242026
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