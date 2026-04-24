20Th Anniversary Of One Of Stockholm's Leading Coworking And Meeting Space Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)From its beginnings at Strandvägen, the company has grown to four locations in central Stockholm, including 7A Posthuset – one of the largest coworking facilities in the Nordic region. Today, more than 400 companies lease space with 7A, and close to 100,000 conference guests visit the venues annually.

20 years in an evolving industry – from new ways of working to stronger meetings

When 7A was founded in 2006, coworking was still a relatively new concept in Sweden. The primary target group consisted of entrepreneurs and small businesses looking for flexible workspace solutions and opportunities for networking.

At the same time, the demand for in-person meetings has grown stronger. According to the Freeman Trend Report, 76 per cent of event participants state that networking is the primary reason for attending, and 83 per cent of decision-makers consider it crucial to achieving their business goals. This trend is also evident in Sweden, where Svenska Möten reports that companies are investing in larger and more carefully designed events, with an increased focus on quality, experience, and networking.

20th anniversary celebrated with events and open house

With 20 years behind them and a clear vision for the future, 7A continues to develop spaces where work, meetings, events, and business come together. To both celebrate and showcase this evolution, 7A is inviting guests to three anniversary weeks under the theme“20 years of experiences beyond expectations.” During these weeks, their venues will open up to members, customers, and new visitors, offering free activities, events, and coworking.

Anniversary weeks at 7A



7A Odenplan – 18–22 May 7A Strandvägen – November

For more information about the anniversary celebrations, please contact info@7a.se

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Photo_Jubileumsveckan på 7A