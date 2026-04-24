Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: Top 20 Songs From Panwadi To Saturday Saturday

Celebrate the birthday of Bollywood's energy powerhouse Varun Dhawan with his Top 20 fan-favourite songs! From party anthems like Saturday Saturday to soulful hits like Apna Bana Le, relive his electrifying journey filled with dance, romance, and blockbuster music. 0:00 – Varun Dhawan Birthday Special Introduction 0:24 – Countdown: Songs

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