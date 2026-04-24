Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth: Inside His Rs 1000 Crore Empire, London Home, Luxury Cars

Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth: From cricketing legend to global icon, Sachin Tendulkar has built a staggering Rs 1000+ crore empire, blending sporting greatness with smart earnings, luxury living, and a passion for high-end cars

Sachin Tendulkar wasn't just a run-machine on the field-he was also one of the highest-paid cricketers of his time. During his peak years, he held a Grade A contract with an annual salary of around Rs 1 crore.

In the Indian Premier League, he earned over Rs 4 crore while playing for Mumbai Indians between 2008 and 2010. His salary later rose to Rs 8.28 crore from 2011 to 2013. Even at 38, he proved his dominance by scoring 482 runs in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, playing a crucial role in India's historic win.

Today, his net worth exceeds Rs 1000 crore, powered not just by cricket but by endorsements and long-term brand value. From being called the“Master Blaster” to the“God of Cricket,” his legacy continues to generate wealth.

Even years after retirement, Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the most trusted faces in advertising. His association with multiple global and Indian brands ensures a steady flow of income.

Recently, he expanded his digital presence by becoming a brand ambassador for Reddit. His clean image, discipline, and universal appeal make him a favourite among advertisers.

Unlike many athletes, Sachin's brand value has not faded with time-it has evolved. His influence spans generations, from fans who watched him in the 1990s to younger audiences discovering his legacy today.

Sachin Tendulkar lives a life that reflects both comfort and class. His primary residence is a lavish 6,000 sq ft mansion in Bandra West, Mumbai, purchased for around Rs 39 crore and completed in 2011.

He also owns a premium property in London, located near the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground-a place close to every cricketer's heart.

A true automobile enthusiast, Sachin's garage features an enviable lineup:

BMW 7-Series 760 Li

BMW M6 Gran Coupe

BMW M5 30 Jahre

BMW X5 M50d

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Lamborghini Urus S

Range Rover

Volvo S80

Interestingly, his journey began with a humble Maruti 800-making his rise even more inspiring.

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