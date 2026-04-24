'Grave Expectations' - USA Movie Cars Debuts Rentahearse For Cinema's Most Dramatic Rides

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 23, 2026 4:32 pm - USA Movie Cars has launched RentAHearse, bringing authentic classic, vintage, and modern hearses to film, TV, commercials, weddings, proms, and special events. Nationwide availability across the USA, Canada & UK. Free owner listings.

Classic, Vintage & Modern Hearses with Cinematic Drama Now Rolling Out Nationwide for Film, TV, Events & Beyond

PHOENIX, AZ – April 23, 2026 – USA Movie Cars is raising the curtain on a bold new chapter in specialty vehicle rentals with the launch of RentAHearse - a dedicated platform built for those who understand that sometimes the most memorable character on set (or at an event) arrives on four wheels with a coffin compartment.

The new site showcases a striking collection of authentic classic funeral hearses, elegant vintage models, and sleek modern machines - all featuring rich wood-paneled interiors, dramatic styling, and production-ready details that command attention. Vehicles are available across all 50 U.S. states, with select units ready in Canada and the UK.

“A hearse isn't just a vehicle - it's pure atmosphere on wheels,” said Rob Rutledge, Picture Car Coordinator at USA Movie Cars.“Whether you're filming a haunting horror scene, capturing an emotional funeral moment, orchestrating a stylish wedding departure, or planning a prom night to remember, RentAHearse delivers the perfect rolling presence that instantly elevates the story.”

What Makes RentAHearse Stand Out:

Curated fleet of classic, vintage, and contemporary hearses

Hearse-style SUVs and unique specialty vehicles

Rich cinematic interiors and authentic details

High-resolution photos, detailed specs, and effortless online booking

Full nationwide coverage with reliable production support

Free vehicle listings for hearse owners

As the latest standout addition to USA Movie Cars' growing family of niche platforms - joining CopCarRental and RentAnAmbulance - RentAHearse makes sourcing unforgettable specialty vehicles simpler and more exciting than ever.

Hearse owners are invited to list their vehicles at no cost and tap into paid opportunities in film, television, advertising, and live events.

Ready to give your next project a truly unforgettable exit? Visit today.

Contact Information:

Rob Rutledge

Picture Car Coordinator

USA Movie Cars

Phone: (602) 882-2705

Email:...

Websites: |

About USA Movie Cars

USA Movie Cars is a premier nationwide picture car coordination service connecting vehicle owners with top studios and productions. Trusted by Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, Discovery, and many more, the company specializes in delivering unique, camera-ready vehicles that don't just appear - they steal the scene.