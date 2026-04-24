TJF Electric Expands With New Location In Tolland, CT, Bringing Trusted Electrical Services To The Surrounding Area

Tolland, CT - TJF Electric, a trusted name in professional electrical services, is proud to announce the opening of its new location at 235 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence and deliver high-quality electrical solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout Tolland and the surrounding communities.

Led by Tyler Flanagan, TJF Electric has built a strong reputation for reliability, safety, and expert craftsmanship. With the addition of this new location, the company aims to better serve customers in the region with faster response times, expanded service availability, and a continued commitment to excellence.

“Our goal has always been to provide dependable, code-compliant electrical services that customers can trust,” said Flanagan.“Opening a location in Tolland allows us to be closer to the community and respond more efficiently to both routine projects and urgent electrical needs.”

TJF Electric specializes in a wide range of residential electrical services designed to improve safety, efficiency, and convenience. One of the company's core offerings is Electrical Panel Upgrades, helping homeowners bring outdated systems up to current Connecticut code. These upgrades are fully permitted and inspected, ensuring peace of mind and long-term reliability.

In addition, TJF Electric provides professional Generator Installation services, featuring trusted brands such as Generac and Kohler. With standby generators becoming increasingly essential during unpredictable weather and power outages, customers can rely on TJF Electric to install systems that keep homes powered and protected year-round.

The company also offers 24/7 Emergency Electrician Services, addressing urgent issues such as burning smells, sparking outlets, and frequently tripping breakers. Electrical emergencies can pose serious safety risks, and TJF Electric emphasizes rapid response and expert troubleshooting to resolve problems quickly and effectively.

As electric vehicles become more common, TJF Electric is meeting the growing demand with EV Charger Installation services. The company installs Level 2 home charging stations that are fast, efficient, and fully compliant with local regulations. Each installation is handled with precision, ensuring safe operation and optimal performance for modern EV owners.

The new Tolland location reinforces TJF Electric's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality electrical services backed by industry expertise and customer-focused care. Whether upgrading an electrical panel, installing a backup generator, or responding to an emergency, the company approaches every project with professionalism and attention to detail.

Customers in Tolland and nearby areas can expect transparent communication, timely service, and solutions tailored to their specific needs. TJF Electric's team of licensed electricians prioritizes safety and compliance, ensuring all work meets or exceeds local and state standards.

With this expansion, TJF Electric continues to strengthen its role as a reliable partner for electrical services in Connecticut. The company invites residents and businesses in Tolland and surrounding communities to experience the difference that comes from working with a dedicated and experienced electrical contractor.

For more information about TJF Electric's services or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (860) 351-4096.

About TJF Electric

TJF Electric is a Connecticut-based electrical contractor specializing in residential electrical services, including panel upgrades, generator installations, emergency repairs, and EV charger installations. Known for its commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company delivers reliable solutions tailored to modern electrical needs.