Abu Dhabi Introduces New Daily Oral Obesity Treatment

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has introduced a daily oral treatment option for obesity within its Personalised Weight Management Programme, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

The programme integrates medical treatment, behavioural support and continuous digital monitoring, aiming to improve health outcomes and quality of life.

The new treatment addresses one of the key challenges in obesity management, long-term adherence, by offering a more flexible and convenient alternative to traditional therapies, supporting continuity of care.

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Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi's approach to advancing integrated, patient-centred care that responds to real-life challenges, particularly adherence.

She added, expanding access to innovative solutions supports improved health outcomes and sustainable quality of life.

The UAE is the second country globally, after the United States, to approve this treatment for adults living with obesity or those overweight with related conditions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's leadership in healthcare innovation.

As part of the rollout, Imperial College London Diabetes and Endocrine Centre (ICLDC) will provide the treatment to eligible patients through a comprehensive programme combining digital monitoring, personalised clinical support and an integrated coverage model.

The treatment, Foundayo (orforglipron), is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate appetite and food intake, supporting effective weight management.

Rashid Alsuwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said, the programme focuses on addressing behavioural challenges and enabling individuals to adopt sustainable healthy habits through practical and flexible solutions.

The treatment will be covered for eligible adults under the programme, enhancing access to care and supporting integrated models for obesity management in the emirate.

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