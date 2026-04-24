New York No Fault Doctors East Tremont Extends Evening Hours To Better Serve Bronx Injury Patients

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"New York No Fault Doctors - East Tremont entrance on 3626 East Tremont Ave."Leading No-Fault and Workers' Compensation Medical Facility Now Open Until 7 PM

BRONX, NY - New York No Fault Doctors – East Tremont is pleased to announce the extension of its office hours, now open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The expanded schedule provides Bronx residents injured in motor vehicle accidents or workplace incidents with greater access to same-day medical evaluations and injury treatment, including during evening hours when many patients are available after work.

The East Tremont location serves patients throughout the East Tremont, Soundview, Belmont, West Farms, Morris Park, and surrounding Bronx neighborhoods, offering comprehensive no-fault insurance and workers' compensation medical services - including pain management, orthopedic evaluation, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, and neurology referrals - all under one roof with no out-of-pocket costs to eligible patients.

"We understand that many of our patients are dealing with the stress of a recent accident while still managing work and family obligations," said Kenneth Toby, Spokesperson for New York No Fault Doctors. "By extending our hours to 7 PM, we're making it easier for Bronx residents to get the medical attention they need without having to take time off work or delay critical treatment."

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Patients injured in car accidents, slip and fall incidents, or on-the-job injuries are encouraged to walk in or call ahead to schedule an appointment. The facility accepts all major no-fault insurance carriers and works directly with workers' compensation cases and personal injury attorneys.

About New York No Fault Doctors – East Tremont

New York No Fault Doctors – East Tremont is part of the New York No Fault Doctors network, providing expert injury care to accident and workplace injury patients across the Bronx and greater New York City area. The practice specializes in no-fault insurance, workers' compensation, and personal injury treatment, connecting patients with board-certified physicians and licensed specialists experienced in documenting and treating accident-related injuries.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit newyorknofaultdoctor or call (347) 523-4436.