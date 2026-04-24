Quote Of The Day By Sachin Tendulkar At 53: 'Don't Stop Chasing Your Dreams Because...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Quote of the day: "Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true” by Sachin Tendulkar.

Quote of the day

This quote is widely attributed to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned a year older today. He has often used the above words or similar lines in his interviews and speeches to motivate aspiring cricketers.

“Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true” reflects his mindset. Coming from a humble family with big 'dreams' to becoming one of the greatest cricketers in history, Sachin Tendulkar's journey of discipline, patience, and determination continues to inspire many, including young fans, students, or athletes.

Encouraging youngsters to stay committed to their goals even when the path gets difficult, he has often advocated the importance of hard work.

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The meaning of his words is simple yet powerful. Through it, he meant that success doesn't happen overnight. Rather, it is a result of consistent hard work and belief that can turn almost any dream into reality. Tendulkar's career is one such example of years of dedication, handling pressure, and overcoming setbacks, which eventually led him to his achievements.

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53

Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Friday. Social media is filled with heartfelt wishes.

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“From childhood cheers to tearful goodbyes, you were never just a cricketer to us. You were and always will be our greatest emotion. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar,” wrote a fan on X.

Another user posted,“I'm truly blessed to have witnessed Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, playing on the field!!! The undisputed KING. Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar.”

One more said,“Happy 53rd Birthday to @sachin_rt,the God of Cricket- not just a cricketer, an emotion for billions 100 centuries, 34K+ runs... but beyond stats, he gave us dreams, hope & unforgettable memories. For a generation, cricket = Sachin.”

Someone else said,“Happy birthday to the one who made a nation stop and watch. The one who made time stop for so many people. The one who defined multiple eras. The one who inspired legends to pick up a bat. The one who made whole stadiums scream one name. Sachin, sachin,sachin.”

Check more quotes:

“People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones.”

“Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true.”

“I have never tried to compare myself to anyone else.”

“Success is a process... during that journey sometimes there are stones thrown at you.”

“If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game.”

“I am not thinking too far ahead, just want to take it one thing at a time.”

“Every individual has his own style, his own way of presenting himself on and off the field.”

“I hate losing and cricket being my first love, once I enter the ground it's a different zone altogether.”

“Commitment is my biggest strength.”

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does-that makes you a winner right there.”