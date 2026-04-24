'All Seafarers Are Safe', Says India's Shipping Ministry After Iran Detains 2 Vessels, Takes Indian In Custody

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid escalation of maritime tension across the strategic waterway - the Strait of Hormuz, at least one Indian seafarer was among the crew of a vessel taken into custody by Iran. On Wednesday, Tehran fired at three foreign-flagged commercial vessels attempting to pass through the critical corridor.

Two of them had 22 Indian seafarers onboard, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said at a press briefing. Suggesting that there was no Indian on board the third ship, he further noted,“All seafarers on board both the vessels are safe.”

This press meet came at a time, Iran captured two foreign container ships seeking to exit the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation to United States' naval blockade of Iranian ports and capture of Iranian-flagged ships, Tehran fired at ship navigating through the waterway that controls one fifth of global oil and natural gas supply.

According to PTI report, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boarded and took custody of vessels Francesca and Epaminondas. It is important to note that one Indian is among the 22 crew members onboard Epaminondas while there is no Indian on Francesca.

Meanwhile, the third container ship Euphoria, flagged with Panama, has 21 Indian seafarers onboard.

Crew members onboard Vessel Epaminondas in IRGCs custody

Container ship Epaminondas, flagged with Panama, which is in Iranian guards' custody has one Indian seafarer onboard. "He is safe," PTI quoted Mukesh Mangal as saying. India bound vessel Epaminondas has a ​crew of 21 members made up of mostly Ukrainians and Filipinos.

Suggesting that the authorities are in touch with concerned authorities, Mukesh Mangal said,“We have spoken to concerned authorities and he (the Indian seafarer on Epaminondas) is safe.” Describing the location of Epaminondas and Francesca vessels, he said that they are on the western side of the Persian Gulf and the third vessel Euphoria, with 21 Indian seafarers onboard, was on the eastern side. "Now you can make out which vessel is where," he added.

Notably, Iranian waters are on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz. If a ship is sailing on the eastern side of the strait it means that it has sailed off the war zone.

According to Tehran, the vessels navigating through the strategic trade route had violated transit rules or ignored warnings. However, maritime sources suggest that at least one ship had prior clearance.

Liberian flagged container vessel, that came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz, was authorised to transit the waterway, British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech said. In contrast, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the vessel had ignored warnings issued by Iranian forces.

Following the firing, Iranian commercial vessel was seized by the United States in the Sea of Oman. Meanwhile, the Iranian guards alleged that US forces had fired on the Iranian ship and disabled its navigation systems as it accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and engaging in“armed piracy”.