Teck Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|1.
|Shareholders elected 11 directors, as follows:
|Director
|Votes in Favour (#)
|Votes Against (#)
|Votes in Favour (%)
|A.J. Balhuizen
|940,333,456
|12,942,313
|98.64%
|J.K. Gowans
|938,032,111
|15,243,658
|98.40%
|N.B. Keevil, III
|943,888,069
|9,387,625
|99.02%
|C.E. McLeod-Seltzer
|940,198,549
|13,077,221
|98.63%
|S.A. Murray
|943,447,488
|9,824,283
|98.97%
|U.M. Power
|942,167,856
|11,107,913
|98.83%
|J.H. Price
|944,160,953
|9,110,742
|99.04%
|P.G. Schiodtz
|931,190,525
|22,085,242
|97.68%
|T.R. Snider
|943,030,072
|10,203,747
|98.93%
|S.A. Strunk
|939,572,048
|13,703,720
|98.56%
|Y. Yamato
|944,156,976
|9,118,793
|99.04%
|2.
| Shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 97.76% of all votes cast in favour.
|3.
|Shareholders voted to approve the advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.23% of all votes cast in favour.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at Further information about Teck's directors, corporate governance, and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available under Teck's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and on EDGAR (), and on along with our 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports.
About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at or follow @TeckResources.
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