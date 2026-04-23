Teck Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 (the“Meeting”). A total of 6,303,816 Class A common shares and 344,445,094 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.53% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholder voting results are set out below.

1. Shareholders elected 11 directors, as follows:





Director Votes in Favour (#) Votes Against (#) Votes in Favour (%) A.J. Balhuizen 940,333,456 12,942,313 98.64% J.K. Gowans 938,032,111 15,243,658 98.40% N.B. Keevil, III 943,888,069 9,387,625 99.02% C.E. McLeod-Seltzer 940,198,549 13,077,221 98.63% S.A. Murray 943,447,488 9,824,283 98.97% U.M. Power 942,167,856 11,107,913 98.83% J.H. Price 944,160,953 9,110,742 99.04% P.G. Schiodtz 931,190,525 22,085,242 97.68% T.R. Snider 943,030,072 10,203,747 98.93% S.A. Strunk 939,572,048 13,703,720 98.56% Y. Yamato 944,156,976 9,118,793 99.04%





2. Shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 97.76% of all votes cast in favour.

3. Shareholders voted to approve the advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.23% of all votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at Further information about Teck's directors, corporate governance, and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available under Teck's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and on EDGAR (), and on along with our 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at or follow @TeckResources.

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