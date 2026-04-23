MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Elyse Bensusan is emerging as a trusted neuropsychologist in New York City, known for her emotionally attuned and comprehensive evaluation approach.







New York City, New York, USA - Bensusan Psychological Services, led by best neuropsych, NYC, Dr. Elyse Bensusan, has announced an expansion of its neuropsychological evaluation services with the introduction of a dedicated testing accommodations service for standardized exams, graduate-level testing, and professional licensing assessments. Dr. Elyse Bensusan is gaining recognition as a top neuropsych NYC specialist and a leading top neuropsychological evaluation provider in NYC.

At a time when demand for the best neuropsychological evals NYC continues to rise, this newly established service represents a distinct evaluation pathway within the practice, designed specifically for teenagers and adults seeking formal documentation to obtain testing accommodations for high-stakes examinations. With a particular focus on adults pursuing law school, graduate programs, and professional licensure, the service addresses a growing need among individuals navigating competitive academic and professional environments.

Standardized Testing Accommodations

Dr. Elyse Bensusan now delivers high-level neuropsychological evaluations designed to meet documentation standards required by testing boards and licensing agencies. This includes standardized exams such as the ACT, SAT, LSAT, MCAT, and GRE, as well as evaluations for teenagers and adults. The practice is increasingly recognized by NYC families and professionals searching for the best neuropsych eval nyc, as well as those navigating complex diagnostic questions.

In addition to academic testing, the service also supports individuals seeking accommodations for high-stakes professional exams, including the bar exam, medical board examinations, and other licensing assessments.

Each evaluation is structured to align with the documentation standards required by testing agencies and credentialing boards, ensuring that reports are thorough, clear, and clinically grounded.

A Dedicated Service for Time-Sensitive Testing Needs

Individuals requiring testing accommodations on short timelines may benefit from expedited neuropsychological evaluations, with reports available in approximately 10 days in many cases. This timeline is designed to support applicants preparing for exams such as the SAT, LSAT, MCAT, and other time-sensitive assessments.

By offering a streamlined and focused evaluation process, the practice aims to provide timely access to documentation needed for accommodations without compromising clinical depth or accuracy.

A Separate and Specialized Evaluation Pathway

This testing accommodations service is positioned as a dedicated offering, separate from traditional neuropsychological and psychoeducational evaluations conducted within the practice.

The service includes:



Comprehensive neuropsychological evaluations for accommodation eligibility

Clinical documentation aligned with testing board requirements

Guidance on the accommodations application process Evaluations tailored for both students and working professionals

This structured approach provides individuals with a clear and focused pathway to securing accommodations for standardized and professional testing environments.

Continued Commitment to Comprehensive Neuropsychological Care

In addition to this new service, Dr. Bensusan continues to provide neuropsychological and psychoeducational evaluations for children, adolescents, and adults with ADHD, autism spectrum profiles, and learning differences. Her work frequently includes ADHD evaluation NYC, autism evaluation NYC, and psychoeducational assessments for individuals with learning differences such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia.

Her approach integrates cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and real-world functioning to develop a comprehensive understanding of each individual. This method supports accurate diagnosis and practical recommendations across academic, personal, and professional settings.

“I approach every evaluation with the goal of understanding the full picture,” said Dr. Elyse Bensusan.“For individuals seeking testing accommodations, that includes providing documentation that is not only clinically accurate, but also aligned with institutional and testing requirements.”

Supporting Adults in Academic and Professional Advancement

Bensusan Psychological Services increasingly works with high-functioning adults who may have navigated earlier academic experiences without formal support but now require accommodations in high-pressure testing environments.

These individuals may experience challenges related to attention, executive functioning, processing speed, or learning differences that can impact performance on standardized and professional exams.

Through comprehensive evaluation, the practice helps individuals better understand their cognitive profiles while supporting access to appropriate accommodations for:



Law school entrance exams (LSAT)

Medical school and healthcare exams (MCAT, board exams)

Graduate-level testing (GRE and similar exams)

Professional licensing and certification exams Standardized academic testing (SAT, ACT)

Expanding Access and Flexible Scheduling

As part of its expansion, Bensusan Psychological Services is increasing accessibility for New York City families. The practice is now offering weekend testing dates available for discretion, providing greater flexibility for families balancing school and work schedules.

In addition, the practice reflects a shift in location preferences, with a clear emphasis on accessibility across the city; reinforcing the message of No more upper eastside limitations and a broader reach for families throughout NYC.

This flexibility, combined with a personalized evaluation process, has contributed to the growing reputation of the practice among those seeking the best neuropsych nyc.

About Bensusan Psychological Services

Bensusan Psychological Services is a New York City–based practice specializing in comprehensive neuropsychological and psychoeducational evaluations.

Founded by Dr. Elyse Bensusan, PsyD, the practice focuses on ADHD, autism spectrum presentations, learning differences, executive functioning, and emotional regulation.

Known for its strengths-based and emotionally attuned methodology, the practice delivers evaluations that integrate cognitive, emotional, and behavioral insights to provide clear, actionable recommendations.

Dr. Bensusan works with children, adolescents, and adults, with a particular focus on high-functioning and complex profiles that are often misunderstood or overlooked.

For inquiries, email... or call 917-440-2827.

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