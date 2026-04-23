DATE 2026: Caribbean's Premier Tourism Fair Opens In Punta Cana

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Marking a massive scale and international reach, DATE 2026 Punta Cana officially opens its doors today. Organized by the association of Hotels and Touris of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), This year's edition is seeing record-breaking participation.

8,000+ scheduled business appointments.

200+ companies from over 20 source markets.

300+ international buyers.

120 exhibition booths showcasing the diversity of the Dominican destination.

During the inaugural ceremony, Javier Tejada, First Vice President of Asonahores, emphasized that tourism is much more than just hotels. It is a total economic driver:

Employment: The sector was responsible for over 800,000 jobs (direct, indirect, and induced) in 2025.

Local Trade: Tourism accounts for more than $3 billion in annual purchases from the local market, impacting agro-industry, construction, and SMEs.

Growth Projections: After welcoming 11.7 million visitors in 2025, the country aims to reach up to 12.5 million in 2026.

“This sector is an integral development engine for the entire country.” - Javier Tejada, Asonahores.

Aguie Lendor, Executive Vice President of Asonahores, highlighted that the future of Dominican tourism lies in expanding beyond traditional“sun and sand” offerings.

Key Growth Segments:

Specialized Tourism: Health, sports, cultural, and nature tourism.

Gastronomy: Using local flavors as a primary differentiator for the visitor experience.

Social Equity: Women represent 60% of the tourism workforce, and their professional development is considered vital for industry strength.

The industry is currently addressing critical hurdles to maintain its leadership in the Caribbean, specifically focusing on environmental sustainability and the specialized training of human talent to increase average visitor spending and loyalty.

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