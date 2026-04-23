Amit Shah's Viral Reply To Supporter Waiting For Bengal Roadshow

Amit Shah's Viral Reply

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to a supporter waiting for his roadshow in West Bengal has gone viral on the internet. On Thursday, Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah shared a video of sunset with the caption, "The sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set."

A user commented, asking him to reach quickly for the roadshow in Madhyamgram Assembly Constituency in the North 24 Parganas district, as the party's supporters were waiting in the heat. The user wrote, "Jaldi aa jaiye, Amit ji...khade hai hum log road show k liye garmi me bohot der se (Please come quickly, Amit ji... We have been standing here in the heat for a very long time, waiting for the roadshow)." The Instagram user received a prompt reply from Amit Shah, who apologised for the delay. Shah wrote, "Sorry for the delay. Reaching there in 10 mins."

Madhyamgram Roadshow Details

Amit Shah held the roadshow to campaign for the BJP candidate Anindya Raju Banerjee, who is contesting the Legislative Assembly elections against Trinamool Congress' three-time MLA from Madhyamgram Rathin Ghosh. The seat was formed in the delimitation in 2011 and has been held by the TMC since then. However, the BJP is weighing its chances as Rathin Ghosh's margin of victory has been just 1.2 per cent of the total votes in the last two elections.

Shah Links Roadshow to Sandeshkhali Issue

Sharing the visuals from the roadshow, Amit Shah wrote on X, "The people of Madhyamgram Assembly Constituency have not forgotten the atrocities committed against women in Sandeshkhali. This surge of people spilling over during the roadshow is a symbol of the end of the grassroots regime."

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.83 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)