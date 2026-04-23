Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Mauritanian Ambassador

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in the security fields were reviewed, and ways to strengthen and develop them were discussed, in addition to addressing a number of topics of mutual interest.

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