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Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Mauritanian Ambassador

Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Mauritanian Ambassador


2026-04-23 11:28:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excelence Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the state Mohamed Mohamed Abdullah Bebane.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in the security fields were reviewed, and ways to strengthen and develop them were discussed, in addition to addressing a number of topics of mutual interest.

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Gulf Times

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