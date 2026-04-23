Tehran Activates Defence Amid Fresh Israel Threats

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Air defence systems were activated in parts of Tehran Thursday amid reports of hostile aerial activity, Iranian state media said in the first such reports since a ceasefire began.

The IRNA state news agency said the "sound of air defence firing" was heard in western Tehran, while the Mehr news agency reported that the systems were activated in several parts of the capital to counter "hostile targets", without elaborating further

Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the Strait of Hormuz Thursday with video of its commandos storming ‌a huge cargo ship, after the collapse of peace talks that Washington had hoped would open the world's most important shipping ​corridor.

Iranian state television broadcast footage overnight of masked ‌troops pulling up in a grey speedboat alongside the MSC Francesca, climbing a rope ladder to a shell door ‌in the hull and jumping through ⁠brandishing rifles.

The footage, presented with an ‌action-movie-style soundtrack and no commentary, also included views of another ship, ‌the Epaminondas. Iran said it had captured both on Wednesday, accusing them of trying to cross the strait without permits.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel was waiting for a "green light" from the U.S. to resume the war, saying that if it did, it would begin by targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and "return Iran to a dark age".

"This ​time the attack will be different and deadly, delivering devastating blows in the most sensitive places," he said in a statement released by his office.

With the attacks on hold, attention has shifted to the shipping lanes off the coast of Iran.

Tehran says it will not consider opening the Strait of Hormuz, ‌normally the route for a fifth of global ⁠oil and liquefied natural gas, until ​the US lifts its blockade of Iran's shipping, which Washington imposed during the ceasefire and Tehran calls a violation of that ​truce.

In a social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump said it was Washington that was in "total control" of the strait, which he described as "'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!".

Trump and his military officials have said Iran's navy is "at the bottom of the sea," but Tehran's speedboats show that it can still wreak havoc on shipping.

Washington, which has been confronting Iranian ships in international waters to enforce its blockade, said it had boarded another tanker, the Majestic, in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, an apparent reference to a supertanker last reported off the coast of Sri Lanka carrying 2mn barrels of crude.

US forces have redirected 33 vessels since the blockade began, the military said Thursday.

Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said the merchant vessels Iran had seized had "faced the law", while Iranian speedboats and marine drones were sheltering in sea caves off an island keeping the US Navy from approaching.

The vice speaker of ‌Iran's parliament, Hamidreza Hajibabaei, said the first revenue from a ‌toll Iran was now collecting from ships using the strait ⁠had been transferred to the central bank. He gave no further details about who had paid it or how much.

Pakistan, which hosted talks this month and had been preparing for a second round before it was called off on Tuesday, was ​still in touch with both sides, a Pakistani government source said. Iranian officials were still declining to commit to attend over the U.S. blockade, the source added.

Air defence system hostile aerial activity ceasefire Tehran