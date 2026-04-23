United States Welcomes Jordan's Signing Of The Artemis Accords

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State congratulates the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on joining the Artemis Accords. Jordan is the 63rd country to sign the Accords to date, pledging its commitment to peaceful space activities.

Jordan's Ambassador to the United States, Dina Kawar, signed the Accords on behalf of the Kingdom of Jordan on April 23, 2026. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Ruth Perry witnessed and celebrated the signing at a ceremony at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters. Jordan's signing of the Artemis Accords demonstrates the Kingdom's leadership in advancing international cooperation in space and reinforces the strong strategic partnership between our two nations.

The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration. Jordan joins the United States and 61 other nations in affirming the Accords' principles for sustainable civil space activity. The Department of State and NASA lead the United States' outreach and implementation of the Accords.

For more information, including a full list of signatories to the Accords, please visit the Artemis Accords webpage. For media inquiries, please submit a request.