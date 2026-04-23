Arctic Seven Meet To Advance Arctic Security

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Senior diplomatic representatives from the Arctic Seven (A7) nations met today in Washington, DC, to discuss shared economic and security interests in the Arctic, hosted by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. The meeting included discussion of shared Arctic security challenges and our strengthened posture in the High North, including through the Arctic Sentry activity. Participants also shared perspectives on how to encourage investment and economic prosperity in the Arctic, while protecting key sectors through investment screening and reinforcing research security to protect innovation. The United States continues to build on strong partnerships to achieve our goal of a secure, prosperous, and peaceful Arctic.