6 Documents Every Veteran Needs To Speed Up A VA Claim Under The New 80‐Day Review Goal

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The VA has been pushing to shorten processing times, with an informal goal of reviewing claims closer to 80 days instead of the longer timelines veterans are used to. That sounds like good news, but there's a catch. Faster decisions often depend on how complete your file is when you submit it. Missing paperwork is one of the biggest reasons claims get delayed, sometimes by months. The VA itself emphasizes that submitting all required evidence upfront can significantly speed up the process. So, what do you need to have the most efficient experience? Here are six documents every veteran needs to speed up their claim.

1. DD214: The Document That Proves You Even Qualify

Your DD214 is the foundation of your entire claim. It verifies your military service, discharge status, and eligibility for VA benefits. Without it, the VA can't confirm basic qualifications, which can immediately stall your claim. The VA specifically lists your DD214 or separation papers as required documentation for all disability claims. If you've misplaced it, request a copy before filing.

2. Service Treatment Records: The Link Between Service and Injury

Service treatment records are critical because they show what happened while you were in uniform. These records may include diagnoses, injuries, or symptoms documented during your service. The VA uses them to establish whether your condition is service-connected, which is essential for approval. If your condition wasn't clearly documented at the time, your claim may face more scrutiny. That's why gathering every available record (even partial ones) can strengthen your case significantly.

3. Current Medical Records: Proof Your Condition Still Exists

It's not enough to show that something happened during your service. You must prove it still affects you today. Current medical records from VA or private doctors help establish the severity and ongoing impact of your condition. These records often include diagnoses, treatment plans, and test results that support your claim.

Without this evidence, the VA may deny your claim due to a lack of a current disability. Keeping your medical documentation updated is one of the smartest moves you can make.

4. Nexus Letter: The Missing Link That Can Make or Break Your Claim

A nexus letter connects your current condition to your military service. It's typically written by a medical professional and explains how your condition is“at least as likely as not” related to your service. This document is especially important if your condition developed after you left the military. Many successful claims hinge on this connection being clearly established. Without it, the VA may argue there's no direct link, even if your condition seems obvious to you.

5. Personal Statements and Buddy Letters: Real-Life Evidence That Adds Weight

Not all evidence comes from official records. Personal statements and“buddy letters” provide firsthand accounts of how your condition started and how it affects your daily life. The VA accepts lay evidence from you or others who have witnessed your condition. For example, a fellow service member might confirm an injury, or a spouse might describe how your condition impacts your routine. These statements can fill in gaps where official documentation is limited. They often make your claim more relatable and credible.

6. VA Form 21-526EZ: The Application That Ties Everything Together

All your VA claim documents ultimately come together in one place with your application. VA Form 21-526EZ is the standard form used to file for disability compensation. Submitting this form with all supporting evidence at once qualifies your claim as a“fully developed claim,” which is processed faster. Incomplete applications often trigger additional evidence requests, slowing everything down. Taking time to complete this form accurately can save weeks (or even months) of delays.

Common Mistakes That Can Still Slow Down Your Claim

The VA openly states that claims take longer when they have to gather missing evidence themselves. When you submit a fully developed claim, you're essentially doing that work upfront. This allows the VA to move directly into the review and decision phase. Veterans who take this approach often see significantly faster outcomes. It also reduces the risk of errors or miscommunication during the process.

Even with the right VA claim documents, small mistakes can cause major delays. Submitting incomplete medical records or forgetting to sign forms can trigger additional review steps. Some veterans also fail to clearly explain how their condition affects their daily life, which weakens their case. Others assume the VA will gather all necessary evidence automatically, which isn't always realistic. The more complete and organized your submission, the smoother the process will be.

Have you filed a VA claim before? What document gave you the most trouble or made the biggest difference? Share your experience below.