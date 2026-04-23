DMK Mocks EC Over TN Poll Percentage, Cites Voter List Revision

DMK spokesperson Sarvana Annadurai, in a veiled attack at the BJP, said that the reason for the high voting percentage in Tamil Nadu is that the number of voters has been reduced through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. "The percentage is higher because the denominator has come down. This is elementary mathematics. You have brought the number of voters down by introducing SIR. Now you're saying, 'Wow, look at this poll percentage!' That is not something unprecedented, nor is this something which is out of the way, as some claim. Whoever tracks numbers, especially with regard to an election, they are very clear that this is a normal thing," he said.

He mocked the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that he is taking credit for something that is bound to happen.

DMK Cites Historical Voting Trends

Further, he explained how the polling percentage increased every election cycle since 2001. "That is bound to happen. Every election cycle, 40-50 lakh people get added because the life expectancy has gone up. This has been done since 2001. So, there is a rise in the number of eligible voters," he noted.

In 2001, the total number of voters was 4.74 crore, and the polled votes stood at 2.80 crore. Over the years, the number kept on increasing and will reach at least 5 crores in the 2026 Assembly elections. "In 2001, 4.74 crore voters were there, and polls were recorded at 2.80 crore at that time. In 2006, votes polled were 3.28 crore, in 2011, it is 3.68 crore, in 2016, it was 4.32 crore, in 2021, it was 4.58 crore, and now in 2026 it will definitely go around 5 crore. This is the logic. And the Chief Election Commissioner is trying to take credit for this, which is the biggest joke," he explained.

High Turnout Across Districts

Tamil Nadu also witnessed a sharp rise in turnout as the day progressed, with several districts nearing or surpassing the high-80% range. Karur led the state with 89.32%, followed by Salem at 88.02%, Erode at 87.59%, Dharmapuri at 87.28%, and Tiruppur at 86.33%. Ariyalur recorded 83.09%, Tiruchirappalli 82.76%, and Chennai 81.34%, indicating strong urban and semi-urban participation.

Meanwhile, Madurai (77.89%) and Thoothukudi (77.56%) reported relatively lower but still significant turnout figures.

Earlier in the day, voter turnout stood at 82.24% in Tamil Nadu by 5 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6:00 pm on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)