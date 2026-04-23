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Sione Fanga Taufa
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
BCom (Accounting and Finance) Experience
- Associate Dean Pacific and Professional Teaching Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
BCom (Accounting and Finance)
MCom (Accounting)
CPA Australia
- –present Associate Dean Pacific and Professional Teaching Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
- 2013 University of Auckland Business School, Master of Commerce
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