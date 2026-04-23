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Sione Fanga Taufa

Sione Fanga Taufa


2026-04-23 10:03:53
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Dean Pacific and Professional Teaching Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles Activity

BCom (Accounting and Finance)
MCom (Accounting)
CPA Australia

Experience
  • –present Associate Dean Pacific and Professional Teaching Fellow, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Education
  • 2013 University of Auckland Business School, Master of Commerce

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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