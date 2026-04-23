US Brokers Israel-Lebanon Truce Extension

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a“historic” step and signalling possible direct talks between the two sides in Washington.

The development followed an Oval Office meeting attended by senior officials from both countries, including Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter.

“They've agreed to an additional three weeks of... ceasefire, no more firing,” Trump said, adding that leaders from both nations could visit Washington in the coming weeks.

Vice President JD Vance called the move“a major historic moment,” crediting“the President's direct engagement” for bringing the two sides together. He said the extension gives both countries space to pursue a longer-term settlement.

Officials at the meeting stressed that Israel and Lebanon share a common security concern in Hezbollah. One senior official said both countries“are victimized by the same terrorist organization,” expressing hope that the ceasefire could lead to“a permanent peace between two countries.”

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said Israel“wants peace... and security for citizens,” adding that both governments are“united... wanting to rid the country of this malign influence called Hizballah.”

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad welcomed US support, saying,“with your help, with your support, we can make Lebanon” stable again, pointing to the country's fragile political and economic situation.

Trump linked the ceasefire push to broader regional diplomacy, including US efforts related to Iran. He said the Israel-Lebanon track“should be an easy one relative to some of the things we're working on,” noting that both sides are aligned against a common threat.

On security, Trump reiterated that Israel retains the right to respond if attacked.“Israel is going to have to defend itself... and they will,” he said, adding that any response would be“careful” and“surgical.”

The President also indicated that regional actors such as Saudi Arabia could play a role in future negotiations, saying the kingdom“would be very happy with this” and supportive of peace efforts.

Trump expressed optimism about the trajectory of talks.“I think there's a very good chance... it could be brought back pretty quickly,” he said, referring to Lebanon's prospects for stability.

The ceasefire extension comes amid persistent tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Hezbollah remains a dominant armed actor. The group, backed by Iran, has long been a flashpoint in regional conflicts and is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and Israel.

Israel and Lebanon have no formal diplomatic relations and technically remain in a state of war. Past ceasefire arrangements have been fragile, often requiring sustained international mediation to prevent escalation.