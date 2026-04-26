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Trump Says Officer Survived Shooting During Washington Dinner Incident
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said that an officer was shot during a security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., but survived because protective equipment prevented a more serious injury, according to reports.
Speaking at a news conference, Trump stated that the officer was struck at close range but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest that absorbed the impact.
"One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing a obviously, a very good bulletproof vest.
"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great. He's in great shape,"
He added that he had personally spoken with the injured officer, who was reportedly in stable condition and recovering well.
The incident occurred after Trump and Melania Trump were evacuated from the event at the Washington Hilton following a broader security alert.
Trump also argued that the episode underscored the need for a more secure venue for high-level gatherings, referencing an ongoing construction project at the White House for a new ballroom designed to host events with enhanced security features.
"It's not a particularly secure building, and I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room, and it's much more secure. It's drone proof, it's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That's why Secret Service, that's why the military are demanding it,"
He further said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons and described him as acting alone.
Media reports identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, who is currently in custody.
"you will see charges filed shortly"
Todd Blanche said the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Speaking at a news conference, Trump stated that the officer was struck at close range but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest that absorbed the impact.
"One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing a obviously, a very good bulletproof vest.
"He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great. He's in great shape,"
He added that he had personally spoken with the injured officer, who was reportedly in stable condition and recovering well.
The incident occurred after Trump and Melania Trump were evacuated from the event at the Washington Hilton following a broader security alert.
Trump also argued that the episode underscored the need for a more secure venue for high-level gatherings, referencing an ongoing construction project at the White House for a new ballroom designed to host events with enhanced security features.
"It's not a particularly secure building, and I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room, and it's much more secure. It's drone proof, it's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That's why Secret Service, that's why the military are demanding it,"
He further said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons and described him as acting alone.
Media reports identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, who is currently in custody.
"you will see charges filed shortly"
Todd Blanche said the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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