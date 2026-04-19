Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Libya Recovers Migrant Bodies Along Western Coastline

Libya Recovers Migrant Bodies Along Western Coastline


2026-04-19 07:47:28
(MENAFN) According to reports, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center has recovered 17 bodies of irregular migrants from the coastline near the western city of Zwara and surrounding areas.

The agency stated that 14 of the deceased have already been buried following established procedures.

Libya continues to serve as a major transit hub for irregular migration due to its location close to Europe and its extensive Mediterranean coastline.

Zwara, situated roughly 120 kilometers west of Tripoli near the Tunisian border, has increasingly become a departure point in recent years for migrants attempting to reach Europe, particularly Italy, as stated by reports.

MENAFN19042026000045017640ID1111001644



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search