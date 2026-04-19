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Libya Recovers Migrant Bodies Along Western Coastline
(MENAFN) According to reports, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center has recovered 17 bodies of irregular migrants from the coastline near the western city of Zwara and surrounding areas.
The agency stated that 14 of the deceased have already been buried following established procedures.
Libya continues to serve as a major transit hub for irregular migration due to its location close to Europe and its extensive Mediterranean coastline.
Zwara, situated roughly 120 kilometers west of Tripoli near the Tunisian border, has increasingly become a departure point in recent years for migrants attempting to reach Europe, particularly Italy, as stated by reports.
The agency stated that 14 of the deceased have already been buried following established procedures.
Libya continues to serve as a major transit hub for irregular migration due to its location close to Europe and its extensive Mediterranean coastline.
Zwara, situated roughly 120 kilometers west of Tripoli near the Tunisian border, has increasingly become a departure point in recent years for migrants attempting to reach Europe, particularly Italy, as stated by reports.
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