MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HealthPlus Staffing Signs OBGYN Dr. Alex Ferro as Franchisee, Introducing a Physician-Led Model Set to Redefine Healthcare Recruitment

April 23, 2026 7:32 PM EDT | Source: HealthPlus Staffing

Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - HealthPlus Staffing, one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms and a 2025 Inc. Regionals honoree, today announced the addition of Dr. Alex Ferro, a board-certified OBGYN with more than 20 years of clinical experience, as a franchisee leading Women's Health recruitment across the state of Florida.







Left to right: Dr. Alex Ferro, Leo Ortiz, Ryan Kuhlman, Nader Atoui

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The move signals a meaningful shift in healthcare recruitment, one where physician placement is increasingly informed by clinicians who understand the realities of patient care, hospital systems, and specialty-specific demands.

From Clinical Practice to Clinical Alignment in Recruitment

After more than two decades practicing medicine in Florida, Dr. Ferro is stepping into a new role, one that he believes is equally critical to the future of patient care.

"Recruitment in healthcare has often been treated as a transactional process," said Dr. Ferro. "But when you've spent 20 years inside operating rooms, clinics, and healthcare systems, you understand that every hire carries long-term clinical consequences. This is not about filling a position. It's about aligning the right physician with the right environment, for the right reasons."

HealthPlus Staffing has awarded Dr. Ferro exclusive statewide rights to Women's Health recruitment in Florida, including OBGYN physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and midwives.

With an established network built over decades of practice, Dr. Ferro enters the market with immediate access, credibility, and insight that traditional recruiting models cannot replicate.

"There is a difference between being trained on a specialty and having lived it," Ferro added. "That difference shows up in every conversation, every evaluation, and every placement."

While HealthPlus Staffing's model is built to support high-performing operators across backgrounds, the addition of physicians like Dr. Ferro introduces a new layer of clinical depth-further strengthening an already proven system.

A Structural Advantage in a High-Stakes Industry

HealthPlus Staffing's integration of physicians into its model reflects a deliberate evolution of how healthcare recruitment is executed.

"For years, healthcare recruiting has emphasized speed and volume," said Nader Atoui, CEO of HealthPlus Staffing. "What has often been missing is clinical depth. When a physician is involved in the process, the standard changes. The evaluation changes. The outcome changes."

HealthPlus Staffing currently supports more than 350 healthcare facilities nationwide and maintains a strong presence across Florida. The company has helped healthcare organizations recover tens of millions of dollars by minimizing provider vacancies, stabilizing operations, and placing clinicians who remain long-term.

"We do not view ourselves as a traditional recruiting firm," Atoui said. "We provide operational solutions. When a healthcare facility has a vacancy, there are financial, clinical, and organizational consequences behind it. Our role is to solve that at a high level."

Training, Structure, and Speed to Market

Dr. Ferro officially began his training with HealthPlus Staffing on March 30 and is now four weeks into the company's structured onboarding process.

The HealthPlus model is built around a three-phase system designed to bring franchisees to full operational capacity within 90 days or less.

Phase 1 (First 30 Days): Intensive training focused on systems, processes, and execution Phase 2 (Days 31-60): Business development, targeting 2-4 healthcare clients and opening active job orders Phase 3 (Days 61-90): Full recruitment execution, filling job orders and generating revenue

"Everything is structured for execution," said Leo Ortiz, President of HealthPlus Staffing. "This is execution-driven training. Our franchisees enter the market quickly, supported closely, and prepared to perform. The objective is clear-build momentum and generate revenue within the first 90 days."

"The level of structure and support has been exceptional," said Dr. Ferro. "You are not left to figure things out. You are guided through a system that prepares you to operate at a high level almost immediately."

Building a Network Designed for Impact

HealthPlus Staffing continues to expand its physician-integrated approach, with other physicians already operating within the system and contributing to its evolution.

"We have seen what happens when the right provider is placed in the right facility," said Ryan Kuhlman, Chief Financial Officer of HealthPlus Staffing. "Clinics stay open. Revenue stabilizes. Expansion becomes possible again. These are measurable outcomes tied directly to recruitment done correctly."

The company remains focused on long-term placements, retention, and performance across its network.

Redefining Healthcare Recruitment

With the addition of Dr. Ferro and the continued integration of clinical expertise into its model, HealthPlus Staffing is advancing a more precise and accountable approach to healthcare recruitment.

"This is where the industry is heading," Atoui said. "We are aligning real-world clinical understanding with a system built for performance. That combination changes what healthcare recruitment can deliver."

About HealthPlus Staffing

HealthPlus Staffing is a national healthcare staffing firm specializing in the placement of physicians, advanced practice providers, dentists, nurses, and allied health professionals. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast, the company partners with more than 350 healthcare facilities nationwide to deliver high-performance staffing solutions.

Through a structured franchise platform and a physician-integrated model, HealthPlus Staffing is redefining healthcare recruitment by aligning clinical expertise with operational execution.

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