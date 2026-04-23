Orthopedic Devices Market To Reach $68.51 Billion By 2030 As Minimally Invasive Surgery And Aging Population Drive Demand

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Orthopedic Devices Market by Product (Fixation, Replacement, Prosthetics, Spinal Implant, Brace, Orthobiologics (DBM), Bone Graft), Procedures Volume (Knee, Hip, Ankle, Shoulder) Site, Application, End User (Hospital, ASC, Trauma) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the orthopedic devices market is projected to grow from USD 51.61 billion in 2024 to USD 68.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This growth underscores the increasing demand for advanced orthopedic solutions that improve patient outcomes and surgical efficiency. The global orthopedic devices market is poised for steady expansion as healthcare systems respond to the growing burden of musculoskeletal disorders.

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61 Figures 440 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Orthopedic Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

What is driving this sustained growth, and why is it critical for healthcare leaders and investors today?

The market is gaining momentum due to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques and the increasing incidence of orthopedic conditions worldwide. Why are these techniques becoming the preferred approach? Minimally invasive procedures offer key benefits, including reduced postoperative pain, shorter recovery periods, decreased hospital stays, and lower complication risks compared to traditional surgeries. These advantages are driving both patient preference and clinical adoption, accelerating demand for advanced orthopedic devices.

What additional factors are shaping market dynamics?

The growing volume of primary and revision joint replacement procedures is a major contributor to market expansion. As the global population ages and the prevalence of degenerative joint diseases rises, healthcare providers are increasingly relying on innovative implants and fixation devices to address complex orthopedic needs.

From a site perspective, the foot & ankle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. What is fueling this segment's rise? The increasing incidence of ankle injuries, growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, and rising awareness of the benefits associated with ankle replacement surgeries are key drivers. Additionally, advancements in ankle prosthetic implants are improving surgical outcomes, further supporting segment growth.

In terms of application, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are projected to witness substantial growth. Why is this segment gaining importance? The rising prevalence of these chronic conditions, particularly among the aging population, is increasing the demand for orthopedic interventions. According to the CDC, approximately 319,000 older adults in the US are hospitalized annually due to hip fractures. The growing use of fixation devices and orthobiologics-such as demineralized bone matrix (DBM)-is enhancing healing outcomes and reinforcing the role of advanced orthopedic solutions in clinical practice.

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End User Insights:

Who are the primary adopters of orthopedic devices? Hospitals and surgical centers accounted for the largest market share in 2024. These facilities are benefiting from advancements in surgical technologies, improved anesthesia protocols, and evolving reimbursement frameworks. At the same time, how is the care delivery model evolving? The increasing shift toward outpatient procedures is driving growth in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and trauma units, enabling cost-effective and efficient surgical interventions.

Market Insights:

Leading players in the global orthopedic devices market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), and B. Braun (Germany). These companies are focusing on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their competitive position and address the growing demand for advanced orthopedic solutions.

As the orthopedic devices market continues to evolve, stakeholders must align their strategies with emerging trends in minimally invasive surgery, aging demographics, and advanced biomaterials. To gain deeper insights into market dynamics, competitive landscape, and future growth opportunities, access the full report today.

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