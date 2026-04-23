B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Grows As 295+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel Lymphoma Therapies, Finds Delveinsight Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biotec

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"B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight"There are 295+ key companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biotec, and others, developing therapies for B-cell Lymphoma, with several candidates such as Lisocabtagene maraleucel in the advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's "B-cell Lymphoma – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 295+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the B-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the B-cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the B-cell Lymphoma treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving B-cell Lymphoma pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



On Apr 13, 2026, Janssen Research & Development LLC initiated a Phase 1b/2 study of prizloncabtagene autoleucel (prizlo-cel), an autologous dual targeting CAR T-cell therapy targeting both CD20 and CD19, for the treatment of adult patients.

In April 2026, Genmab conducted a study to assess the safety and tolerability of epcoritamab in combination with anti-neoplastic agents in adult participants with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

In April 2026, Genmab initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of epcoritamab (GEN3013, DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) compared to chemotherapy in participants with relapsed, refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) who have failed or are ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant.

On Apr 7, 2026, Hoffmann-La Roche announced a Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of glofitamab in combination with gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (Glofit-GemOx) compared with rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in patients with R/R DLBCL.

On Apr 2, 2026, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a Phase 2 study to compare zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140) and R-CHP versus polatuzumab vedotin and R-CHP.

In April 2026, Incyte Corporation initiated a Phase 3 trial designed to compare the efficacy and safety of the humanized monoclonal anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP.

In 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) plus lenalidomide and rituximab for adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for transplant or CAR-T after at least two lines of prior therapy. In 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb presented data at ASH, including two-year follow-up confirming the continued efficacy of the investigational lymphoma CELMoD agent golcadomide plus R-CHOP in previously untreated aggressive B-cell lymphoma, and updated results for the BCL6 degrader, BMS-986458, demonstrating encouraging efficacy in relapsed/refractory NHL.



B-cell lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma arising from B lymphocytes that accounts for approximately 85% of all cases.

Common symptoms include lymphadenopathy, fever, and fatigue, with diagnosis typically requiring tissue biopsies, immunohistochemistry, and advanced imaging.

DelveInsight's B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight report depicts a robust clinical development space tracking more than 300 pipeline drugs and 295 companies.

Bristol Myers Squibb's Lisocabtagene maraleucel is a leading CAR T-cell therapy currently in Phase III clinical evaluation.

Roche's Glofitamab represents a promising bispecific antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 in the lymphoma treatment landscape.

NKTR-255 is an emerging IL-15 receptor agonist being evaluated for its role in enhancing immune responses against B-cell lymphoma.

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel is part of an innovative class of dual-targeting CAR-T therapies aimed at overcoming resistance in lymphoma patients.

The leading B-cell Lymphoma companies include Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biotec, and over 290 other active players. Promising B-cell Lymphoma therapies in development include monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, small molecules, and cell therapies spanning various clinical stages.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in B-cell Lymphoma care @ B-cell Lymphoma Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast

B-cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Lisocabtagene maraleucel: Bristol Myers Squibb

Lisocabtagene maraleucel is a CAR T-cell therapy independently developed by Bristol Myers Squibb. This innovative cell therapy is designed to target specific antigens on B-cell lymphoma cells. Currently, Lisocabtagene maraleucel is in Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of various B-cell lymphoma subtypes.

Glofitamab: Roche

Glofitamab is a bispecific antibody being developed by Roche. It is engineered to target both CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on T cells, facilitating a targeted immune response against malignant lymphoma cells. Glofitamab represents a significant advancement in off-the-shelf immunotherapy for B-cell lymphoma.

NKTR-255: Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR-255 is an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist. Developed by Nektar Therapeutics, this molecule is designed to stimulate the proliferation and activation of natural killer (NK) cells and CD8+ T cells to enhance anti-tumor activity. It is currently being explored in several clinical trials for lymphoma.

For more information on the B-cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight report.

The B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for B-cell Lymphoma, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for B-cell lymphoma treatment.

B-cell lymphoma companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations, licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the B-cell Lymphoma market.

Learn more about B-cell Lymphoma drug opportunities in our comprehensive B-cell lymphoma pipeline report @ B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

B-cell Lymphoma Companies and Competitive Landscape

There are 295+ key companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biotec, and others, developing therapies for B-cell Lymphoma, with several candidates such as Lisocabtagene maraleucel in the advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's B-cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

B-cell Lymphoma products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Discover the latest advancements in B-cell Lymphoma treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed @ B-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

B-cell Lymphoma Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biotec, and others.

B-cell Lymphoma Therapies: Lisocabtagene maraleucel, Glofitamab, NKTR-255, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, and others.

B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

B-cell Lymphoma: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

B-cell Lymphoma – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

B-cell Lymphoma Key Companies

B-cell Lymphoma Key Products

B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

B-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

B-cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

B-cell Lymphoma Analyst Views

Appendix