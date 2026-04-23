New Subsidiary Nexacore Launch For Strategic Expansion For AI Computing-Related Businesses And Technology Services By Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWYN)

Developing Scalable Platforms Across Supply-Chain Management, Technology and Circular-Economy Sectors.

Building a Global Network Connecting Sourcing, Logistics and Commercial Operations in The Recyclable-Materials and Reverse Supply-Chain Ecosystem.

Formation of New Subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies, to Drive AI Computing and Technology Services.

Signed LOI to Acquire Majority Stake in DJ Mex Corp., Expanding Circular Supply-Chain Platform.

Acquisition is a U.S.-Based Company Specializing in Electronic-Waste Sourcing, Logistics Coordination and Recyclable Materials Trading.

Platform Structured Without Engaging in any Physical Processing, Dismantling, Recycling or Hazardous Operations.

Plan to Expand Sourcing and Aggregation Capabilities for Electronic Waste and Recyclable Materials.

Enhancing Logistics Coordination and Commercial Trading Facilitation.

Supporting Operations Between the United States, Latin America and Asia and Accelerating the Growth of the MWYN EcoLoopX Asset-Light Platform.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$MWYN Also Pursuing Majority Acquisition with DJ Mex Corp to Expand Electronic-Waste Sourcing, Logistics Coordination and Recyclable Materials Trading



Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWYN) is a diversified technology and infrastructure leader. Formerly a traditional supply chain provider, MWYN is rapidly evolving into a powerhouse for the circular economy and AI technology through its dedicated subsidiaries in e-waste recycling and AI-native data center services.







Formation of New Subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies, to Drive AI Computing and Technology Services

On April 21st MWYN announced a major strategic expansion with the launch of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies. The new entity is dedicated to the development of AI computing-related businesses and a broad suite of advanced technology services, signaling the MWYN definitive pivot into the infrastructure at the heart of the artificial intelligence revolution.

The formation of MWYN NexaCore Technologies addresses the global surge in demand for specialized environments capable of sustaining high-performance AI workloads. While traditional data centers often struggle with the power and thermal requirements of modern GPUs, MWYN NexaCore is engineered to provide the "next core" of digital infrastructure.

MWYN NexaCore Technologies will focus on building a comprehensive portfolio of AI-enabled services, including:

AI Computing Infrastructure: Development of high-density, liquid-cooled data center environments specifically designed for large-scale model training and inference.

Specialized Tech Services: Providing end-to-end technical support, managed cloud services, and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for AI-driven enterprises.

Next-Generation Design: Utilizing proprietary layouts and cooling systems to maximize efficiency and performance for massive GPU-driven workloads.

The launch of NexaCore creates a powerful loop within the MWYN corporate structure. By combining NexaCore's computing focus with the MWYN existing e-waste recycling and material recovery arms, the company is creating a sustainable lifecycle for technology-from resource recovery to high-performance redeployment.







"The launch of NexaCore Technologies is a transformative milestone for MWYN," said Yin Yan, CEO of Marwynn Holdings. "Our mission is to develop a robust platform for AI computing-related businesses that removes the physical and technical barriers currently slowing down the AI sector. NexaCore isn't just about providing space; it's about providing the specialized technology services that allow the next generation of intelligence to thrive."

Letter of Intent to Acquire Majority Stake in DJ Mex Corp., Expanding EcoLoopX Circular Supply-Chain Platform

On February 10th MWYN announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a 51% equity interest in DJ Mex Corp., a U.S.-based company specializing in electronic-waste sourcing, logistics coordination, and recyclable materials trading.

The transaction represents a strategic step toward expanding Marwynn's EcoLoopX platform, a non-operational "E-Waste Reverse Supply Chain" service that includes sourcing, logistics coordination, trading facilitation, documentation management, and commercial operations related to electronic waste and recyclable materials, without engaging in any physical processing, dismantling, recycling, or hazardous operations.

The proposed acquisition is expected to:

Strengthen the MWYN circular-economy and recyclable-materials supply-chain network;

Expand sourcing and aggregation capabilities for electronic waste and recyclable materials;

Enhance logistics coordination and commercial trading facilitation;

Support cross-border supply-chain operations between the United States, Latin America, and Asia; and Accelerate the growth of the MWYN EcoLoopX asset-light platform.







"Signing this LOI is an important milestone in the expansion of our EcoLoopX platform, which enhances Marwynn's ability to reposition its portfolio toward higher-value, recurring-revenue activities," said Yin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of MWYN. "DJ Mex brings a strong operating foundation, experienced management team, and established commercial network, which will serve us well as we continue to grow our business and create long-term value."

Jeff Yang, Chief Executive Officer of DJ Mex Corp., commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Marwynn, while becoming part of a Nasdaq-listed company. We expect this transaction to provide DJ Mex with additional resources, strategic support, and access to capital markets to accelerate our growth, while providing Marwynn with an expanded set of services for their customers."

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