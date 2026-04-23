Oportun To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Thursday, May 7, 2026
Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun's investor relations website at oportun, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-604-1698 (toll-free) or 1-201-389-0844 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $21.8 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit.
Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
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Media Contact
Michael Azzano
Cosmo PR for Oportun
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(415) 596-1978
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