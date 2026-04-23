U.S. Forces Seize Iranian Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Defense Department released video footage of U.S. forces on the deck of the Guinea-flagged oil tanker Majestic X, which was seized in the Indian Ocean, AzerNEWS reports.

"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the statement reads.

The latest seizure comes after President Trump said on social media Tuesday he was extending the ceasefire indefinitely, hours before it was set to expire.

On April 16, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces Dan Kane said that the United States intends to intercept Iranian vessels, including tankers, on the high seas as part of the blockade of Iran's ports and coastline. A few days later, WP newspaper reported that the United States had expanded operations against Iran beyond the Middle East.