Precision Tuning Forks Now Available Online From Australian Instrument Supplier RESONARI

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"Precision tuning fork held by a practitioner in a clinical setting"RESONARI, a new Australian-owned online store, has launched a range of precision-calibrated weighted tuning forks for clinical practitioners, sound therapy professionals, and meditation users. The store offers five individually calibrated frequencies shipped Australia-wide from domestic stock.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA - April 23, 2026 - RESONARI com), a new Australian-owned online store, has launched a curated range of precision-calibrated weighted tuning forks designed for use in clinical practice, sound therapy, and meditation.

The store currently offers five individually calibrated weighted tuning forks across the most widely used frequencies: 128Hz, 256Hz, 512Hz, 528Hz, and 1024Hz. Each instrument is manufactured from 6061 aluminium alloy and calibrated to tight frequency tolerances, making them suitable for professional and personal use.

RESONARI was founded to address a gap in the Australian market for high-quality tuning forks sold through a dedicated specialist retailer, rather than as afterthoughts in general medical supply or wellness catalogues.

"Most Australians searching for tuning forks online are directed to overseas suppliers or generic marketplace listings with little product information," said the founder of RESONARI. "We built RESONARI to be the go-to Australian source - with proper product education, fast domestic shipping, and instruments that practitioners can rely on."

The store's product range is supported by an educational content library covering topics such as how to use a tuning fork, frequency selection guides, and the differences between weighted and unweighted instruments. All content is written to be accessible to both first-time buyers and experienced practitioners.

RESONARI serves a broad cross-section of users, including physiotherapists, chiropractors, osteopaths, sound therapy practitioners, music educators, and individuals exploring meditation and mindfulness practices.

All products are shipped Australia-wide from domestic stock, with tracked delivery available nationwide.

About RESONARI

RESONARI is an Australian-owned online store specialising in precision-calibrated tuning forks and sound instruments. The store operates under Deep Meridian, an Australian business entity. RESONARI is committed to providing professional-grade instruments with clear product education and responsive customer support.

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Phone: 08 6377 7413