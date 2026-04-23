Sheikh Mohammed Announces 50% Of UAE Govt Services To Run On AI Agents In 2 Years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that in two years, 50 per cent of UAE's government sectors, services, and operations will run on Agentic AI.

The new government model was launched under the directives of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It will make the UAE the first government globally to operate at this scale through autonomous systems.

"AI is no longer a tool. It analyses, decides, executes, and improves in real time. It will become our executive partner to enhance services, accelerate decisions, and raise efficiency," the Dubai Ruler said in a post on X.

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"This transformation has a clear timeline. Two years. Performance across government will be measured by speed of adoption, quality of implementation, and mastery of AI in redesigning government work," he continued.

"We are investing in our people. Every federal employee will be trained to master AI, building one of the world's strongest capabilities in AI-driven government. Implementation will be overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, with a dedicated taskforce chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi driving execution.

"The world is changing. Technology is accelerating. Our principle remains constant. People come first. Our goal is a government that is faster, more responsive, and more impactful," Sheikh Mohammed added.

The project includes a phased implementation across ministries and federal entities, based on continuous performance and impact assessment. This will pave the way for wider rollout, ensuring optimal results across the federal government.

Special attention is placed on developing national capabilities by training and empowering government employees to master generative artificial intelligence technologies and their applications.

The move to adopt Agentic AI across government operations builds on 20 years of digital transformation in the UAE's government, from the early adoption of eGovernment and service digitalisation to mobile government and integrated systems such as the UAE Pass identity verification system to full-service redesign and integration, supported by programmes such as Government Services 2.0, which introduced proactive, data driven service delivery.

In 2017, the UAE became the first country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and launched the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 under the UAE Centennial 2071 vision. The establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in 2020 further strengthened this direction.

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