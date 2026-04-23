MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Sisel International Appoints Pamela Ferry as General Manager of Australia and New Zealand to Support Regional Expansion

SPRINGVILLE, UT, Apr 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sisel International today announced that it has appointed Pamela Ferry as General Manager of Australia and New Zealand as the company accelerates its expansion and transitions to full market operations across the region.

Ferry brings more than 20 years of experience in the global direct selling industry, with a focus on international market expansion, distributor growth, and leadership development, including experience supporting the relaunch of underperforming markets and driving renewed growth. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles focused on building strong teams, developing field leaders, and fostering long-term organizational success. An experienced presenter, trainer, and events professional, Ferry is recognized for her ability to connect with audiences and translate strategy into practical field execution. Her strengths in relationship building and education position her to play a key role in developing Sisel's distributor network and establishing a strong foundation in the region.

The appointment comes at a pivotal stage as Sisel expands into the Australian market, with a focus on building infrastructure, enablingdistributor growth, and introducing its science-driven wellness solutions to new audiences. Ferry will lead efforts to develop market operations, strengthen field support, and drive sustainable growth across Australia and New Zealand.

"Australia represents an important opportunity for Sisel as we continue our international expansion," said Tom Mower Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of Sisel International. "Pamela brings not only deep industry experience, but a proven ability to develop leaders and build strong distributor networks. Her leadership will be instrumental as we establish a long-term presence in the region."

About Sisel International

Sisel International is a global health and wellness company dedicated to developing high-quality, science-driven products designed to support healthier living. Co-founded by Tom Mower Sr. and led by CEO Tom Mower Jr., Sisel creates supplements, personal care, home care, and wellness solutions formulated without harmful or unnecessary ingredients. Guided by its founding principles, the company is committed to innovation, safety, and quality while empowering individuals to pursue health, longevity, and personal success worldwide.

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SOURCE: Sisel International