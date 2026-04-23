SuperCloud International Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

SuperCloud Energy Partners With Gaia Eco Developments to Establish GPOD Manufacturing and Sodium-Ion Battery Facility in Missouri

23.04.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

World-class Demonstration Center Becomes a Global Convening Point for Governments, Industry Leaders, and Researchers Shaping the Next era of Energy FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - April 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - SuperCloud Energy, a clean energy innovator advancing scalable on- and off-grid power solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with the Gaia Eco Developments to establish its primary GPOD manufacturing and sodium-ion battery production facility at Gaia's flagship eco-development campus in Missouri. Under the agreement, SuperCloud Energy will become one of the core technology partners within Gaia's expansive development, building toward the establishment of approximately one million square feet of manufacturing space for the production of SuperCloud's advanced sodium-ion energy storage systems and the assembly of its GPOD (Green Power On Demand) energy platforms. The facility will be located within Gaia Eco Developments' large-scale development campus in Missouri, designed as a closed-loop, zero-reliance, regenerative ecosystem integrating energy generation, water treatment, food production, AI data infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing technologies. The partnership enables SuperCloud to both manufacture and deploy GPOD systems within a live, integrated infrastructure environment, supporting advanced manufacturing, data infrastructure, water systems, and other critical campus loads. By integrating GPOD directly into the site's infrastructure, the development will serve as a real-world example of how advanced manufacturing, data infrastructure, and other energy-intensive operations can operate on reliable, zero-emission power without the limitations of traditional grid dependency. “The Gaia partnership represents exactly the type of real-world deployment GPOD was built for,” said Jim Devericks, Founder and CEO of SuperCloud Energy.“After Ryan and the Gaia team saw GPOD in action,they recognized its ability to support large-scale, continuous power needs at a commercial level, including those of the entire campus. The campus had originally been planned around wind and solar, but GPOD presented a much bigger opportunity. Not only will we be manufacturing our own sodium-ion batteries and assembling GPOD systems on-site, the facility itself will run on GPOD power. That makes this partnership especially significant because it creates a real-world demonstration of what this technology can do at scale.” GPOD is a containerized, next-generation energy platform capable of delivering continuous, zero-emission electricity without reliance on fossil fuels. Each 40-foot GPOD container is designed to generate approximately 6MW of electricity per day, enough to power more than 200 average U.S. homes, while operating quietly with minimal maintenance requirements. By integrating GPOD manufacturing directly into the Gaia ecosystem, the partnership enables a vertically integrated energy model where the same technology being produced at the facility will also help power the broader development. “From the beginning, Gaia was designed to bring together breakthrough technologies that can help redefine how sustainable infrastructure is built,” said Ryan Sands, CEO of Gaia Eco Developments.“When we saw GPOD demonstrated, it became clear that this technology had the potential to power the entire campus while supporting the advanced manufacturing and data infrastructure we are building here. Partnering with SuperCloud allows us to combine next-generation energy with next-generation development.” Gaia is developing its Missouri campus as a large-scale eco-development zone that combines renewable energy systems, waste-to-power technologies, data infrastructure, agriculture, and advanced laboratories into a regenerative community development designed to produce essential resources sustainably. The project's design emphasizes self-sufficient infrastructure where technologies operate together to produce clean energy, water, and other critical resources while minimizing waste and external utility dependence. Over time, Gaia's planned Discovery Park, education, and media components are expected to make the campus a high-visibility demonstration environment for next-generation infrastructure. For SuperCloud Energy, the partnership represents a significant step toward scaling global production of GPOD systems while demonstrating their ability to power major infrastructure developments. Once operational, the Missouri facility is expected to become one of the primary production centers for SuperCloud's GPOD systems, supporting deployment across industrial, infrastructure, military, and remote energy applications worldwide. About SuperCloud Energy SuperCloud Energy, a division of SuperCloud Global Holdings, is pioneering the future of sustainable power with GPOD (Green Power On Demand), the world's first fully integrated, zero-emission, off-grid energy platform. Built with a proprietary energy generation technology and paired with advanced sodium-ion battery storage, SuperCloud Energy delivers breakthrough solutions that are portable, scalable, and emission-free. From powering data centers and EV infrastructure to supporting remote communities, military operations, and disaster recovery, GPOD is redefining how and where reliable electricity can be generated. With numerous patents pending and a global team of partners and innovators, SuperCloud Energy is committed to making clean, affordable, and independent power available anywhere in the world. Media Contact

Kyle Porter

EVP, Virgo PR

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News Source: SuperCloud International Inc.

23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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